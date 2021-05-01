Primeau will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Ottawa.
Primeau wasn't great in his season debut last Saturday against the Flames, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his first win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 8-17-0 on the road this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Downed in season debut•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Starting against Flames•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Back to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Joins active roster•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Rises to taxi squad•