Primeau allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Primeau allowed a Kris Letang goal in the first period and two more tallies in the second as the 24-year-old netminder took the loss in just his second start since Jan. 20. Primeau falls to 5-6-1 with a .901 save percentage and 3.06 GAA while splitting work with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault this season. Montreal will look to get back in the win column Saturday on the road against New Jersey.