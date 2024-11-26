Primeau will be between the pipes on the road against Columbus on Wednesday.

Primeau will get the second game of the Habs' back-to-back while Sam Montembeault guards the crease versus Utah on Tuesday. In his eight appearances this year, the 25-year-old Primeau is sporting a 1-2-1 record, 4.59 GAA and a career-worst .842 save percentage. Those numbers certainly aren't going to give the coaching staff confidence to deploy Primeau for more than the occasional back-to-back.