Primeau stopped 23 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

It was a tough hole for the Canadiens to climb out of as Primeau allowed three consecutive goals to the Flames before the halfway mark. Montreal tried to make a game out of it but the two early Calgary goals in the third ended up being a back breaker. This was Primeau's third start since Jake Allen was traded to the Devils and he has only produced one win over that span. While Primeau's recent shutout is encouraging, Montreal's struggles make him a risky option for fantasy managers seeking a reliable starting goaltender.