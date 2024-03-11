Watch Now:

Primeau will be in goal at home versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Primeau has earned just one win in his last seven appearances while registering a 1-3-2 record, 2.85 GAA and .899 save percentage. With the departure of Jake Allen to New Jersey, Primeau should see a little more action down the stretch, though he remains the secondary choice behind Sam Montembeault.

More News