Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Guiding Team USA in WJC medal round

Primeau stopped 18 of 19 shots in Team USA's 3-1 quarterfinal victory over the Czech Republic at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

With the round robin portion of the tournament now complete, Primeau has apparently snatched the number-one goaltending job away from Bruins prospect Kyle Keyser. While both have played well, Primeau is rocking a 1.33 GAA and .933 save percentage in his three tournament appearances. A seventh-round pick of Montreal in 2017 and a sophomore at Northeastern University, Primeau will almost certainly be starting Friday's semifinal against the Russians.