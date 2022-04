Primeau was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thursday.

Primeau's demotion is likely an indication that Carey Price (undisclosed) will at least be fit enough to serve as the backup versus Florida on Friday. In 12 NHL contests this year, the 22-year-old Primeau posted a disappointing 1-7-1 record along with a 4.62 GAA and .868 save percentage. Set for restricted free agency this offseason, Primeau hasn't shown much to warrant an NHL roster spot heading into next year.