Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Heads to minors
The Canadiens reassigned Primeau to AHL Laval on Saturday.
Primeau made two starts with the big club, recording a .931 save percentage and going 1-1-0. However, the Canadiens don't have any back-to-backs in the near future, so it's best for the 20-year-old's development to play consistently in the minors.
