Primeau saved 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 victory over Chicago on Friday.

When Primeau was beaten by Jason Dickinson at 3:43 of the second period, it put Montreal down 2-0, but the 24-year-old goaltender was perfect beyond that point, which allowed the Canadiens to fight their way back into the contest. Primeau has a 4-3-0 record, 3.20 GAA and .902 save percentage in seven games this year. Montreal has used him sparingly this campaign, especially with goaltenders Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen both healthy and on the roster, so Primeau might have to wait a little while before he gets another start.