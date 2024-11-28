Primeau stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against Columbus.

Primeau's defense let him down on the first two goals and the third got past him on an unlucky carom off a Montreal skate. It was a hopeful outing for Primeau, who made his first start since Nov. 11. He entered the night with a 4.59 goals-against average and .842 save percentage, which explains the recent lull in activity. Montreal continues its road trip Saturday in New York against the Rangers.