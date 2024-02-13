Primeau will defend the home goal against the Ducks on Tuesday.

Primeau wasn't great in his last start Jan. 18 versus the Senators, surrendering five goals on 36 shots en route to a 6-2 defeat. He'll try to secure his fifth win of the season in a favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging just 2.75 goals per game on the road this year, 26th in the NHL.