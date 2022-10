Primeau will be between the pipes at home versus Ottawa on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Primeau recorded just one win in 12 appearances last season, going 1-7-1 with a 4.62 GAA. The netminder will be hard-pressed to unseat Sam Montembeault as the No. 2 option behind Jake Allen. With this likely to be Primeau's final preseason tilt, fantasy players should expect him to be sent down to the minors in the coming days.