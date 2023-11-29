Primeau will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers on Thursday.

Primeau will make just his fifth appearance in the crease this season, having gone 2-2-0 with a 3.41 GAA and .898 save percentage in his previous four outings. With Primeau going Thursday, the club opted to send him back to Montreal early which means Sam Montembeault will start against Columbus on Wednesday while Jake Allen serves as the No. 2.