Primeau will guard the road crease Sunday against the Rangers.

Primeau struggled in his last start, allowing six goals in a loss to the Lightning, though he was solid in relief Saturday against Toronto, turning aside all 18 shots faced. Overall, Primeau is 8-8-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.85 GAA this season. He'll have a tough task against a Rangers team that's averaging 3.43 goals per game.