Primeau signed a three-year, $2.67 million contract with the Canadiens on Thursday.

Primeau's deal is one-way over the length of the contract, though it's no guarantee he spends all three years primarily in the NHL. The 23-year-old struggled behind a bad Canadiens team last year, posting a 1-7-1 record with a 4.62 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 12 games. Primeau will likely need more time to develop in the AHL, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him takeover at least as the full-time backup for the big club at some point during this deal. Jake Allen (groin) and Samuel Montembeault (wrist) will likely begin this year as Montreal's top goalies.