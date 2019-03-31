Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Lands contract
Primeau inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Sunday. He will join AHL Laval for the remainder of the season.
Primeau was nothing short of dominant in his two seasons with Northeastern University, recording a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage in 70 games played. The 19-year-old was a 2017 seventh-round draft pick and is looking like a late-round steal. He should spend all of next season in the AHL as he continues to develop.
