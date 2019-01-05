Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Leads USA to WJC finals

Primeau stopped 35 of 36 shots in Team USA's 2-1 win over Team Russia in the semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday in Vancouver.

The win moves USA onto Saturday's championship game against Finland. We presume Primeau will be in net for the final. The 19-year-old netminder, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick by Montreal and sophomore at Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.), is rocking a .947 save percentage and 1.25 GAA in the tournament.