Primeau allowed five goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

The Bruins jumped on Primeau and the Canadiens with three goals in a 70-second span midway through the first period. The fourth goal allowed was a shorthanded one, but it came on a breakaway, which suggests Primeau wasn't always supported by the team in front of him. Still, it was the fourth time in seven starts that he's allowed at least five goals. Primeau sports a 4.45 GAA and .844 save percentage over 10 outings. Sam Montembeault will likely be back between the pipes Tuesday at home against the Islanders.