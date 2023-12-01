Primeau made 24 saves in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Florida.

The book may be out on Primeau, as all five Panthers goals beat him to the glove side, most from long range. The 24-year-old netminder has been seeing steady work lately as part of a three-man rotation in the crease alongside Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen, but Primeau's stumbled to a 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage over his last four starts. Given that Montembeault has been the only effective member of the trio in November, Primeau could see his opportunities dwindle in December unless Montreal trades away one of its goalies.