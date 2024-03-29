Primeau made 29 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old netminder nearly recorded his third shutout of the season, but Owen Tippett snuck a puck past Primeau through traffic with 1:01 left on the clock in the third period. He's emerged as a reliable backup to Sam Montembeault since Jake Allen got traded, and over five starts in March, Primeau has gone 3-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .939 save percentage.