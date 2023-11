Primeau made 36 saves in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Thursday.

Primeau wasn't the problem -- he needed help from his teammates, and as Habs' coach Martin St. Louis said after the game, "We shot ourselves in the foot a lot." Primeau was coming off a sharp win over Detroit on Nov. 9, but the the Golden Knights are a far better team. There's little need to carry Primeau on your fantasy roster unless you're in a deep dynasty.