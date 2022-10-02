Primeau stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-4 preseason overtime loss to the Senators.

Primeau played the entire game and was mostly sharp, but the goalie was victimized on the power play, where Ottawa scored one three of its goals. Montreal managed just 16 shots of its own but led most of the way until Primeau was beat by Shane Pinto's second power-play goal that sent the game into OT. Primeau is expected to the top goalie at AHL Laval this season. The Canadiens are back in action Monday against Toronto, and the newly re-signed Jake Allen is expected to start.