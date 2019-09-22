Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Preparing for AHL

Primeau was sent down to AHL Laval on Sunday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Primeau played a couple of games during the rookie minicamp portion of training camp, and then half of the first preseason game. He's expected to be the Rocket's primary starter at goalie, so the Habs wanted him in place by Monday when Laval starts their training camp.

