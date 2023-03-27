site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canadiens-cayden-primeau-promoted-to-nhl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Promoted to NHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Primeau was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.
Primeau will join the team Tuesday in Philadelphia. He stopped six of seven shots in his lone NHL appearance this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read