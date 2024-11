Primeau surrendered five goals on 14 shots in Monday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.

Primeau was replaced in the third period by Sam Montembeault, who made four saves to claim the win. The 25-year-old Primeau has been burned for 11 goals over his last two outings. He has a 1-2-1 record with a 4.67 GAA and an .845 save percentage through seven appearances this season.