Primeau was recalled on an emergency basis Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Primeau will likely serve as Jake Allen's backup for Wednesday's game against Edmonton. Carey Price (upper body) left Monday's game against the Oilers after the first period and it seems like he'll miss at least one game. Primeau is sporting a .911 save percentage and 2.07 GAA in 14 AHL games but hasn't seen any NHL action this season.