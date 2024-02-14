Primeau stopped 13 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

He wasn't exactly busy, as Anaheim didn't manage more than six shots in any period, but Primeau still handled everything fired his way to collect his first career shutout. It was also his first win since Dec. 22, as the 24-year-old continues to see sporadic action behind Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen. Should Allen get shipped out by the trade deadline, Primeau would see more consistent action, but his 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season don't promise big fantasy returns.