Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Records first shutout
Primeau stopped all 20 shots faced in AHL Laval's win over Bridgeport.
Primeau rebounded from his worst performance of the season -- he gave up five goals in a loss to Belleville on Wednesday -- to record his first shutout of the season. The 20-year-old backstop sports a 1.87 goals-against average and .934 save percentage over nine starts for the Rocket.
