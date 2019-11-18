Play

Primeau stopped all 20 shots faced in AHL Laval's win over Bridgeport.

Primeau rebounded from his worst performance of the season -- he gave up five goals in a loss to Belleville on Wednesday -- to record his first shutout of the season. The 20-year-old backstop sports a 1.87 goals-against average and .934 save percentage over nine starts for the Rocket.

