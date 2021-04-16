Primeau was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Primeau continues to bounce between levels with Carey Price (upper body) out. The 21-year-old Primeau would likely return to AHL Laval more permanently once Price can play again.
