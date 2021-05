Primeau was recalled from AHL Laval to the Canadiens' active roster Tuesday as a Black Ace for the playoffs ahead of Game 1 against the Maple Leafs.

Primeau and eight other Rocket teammates were brought up as emergency postseason depth. As it stands, Primeau is the No. 5 netminder on the Habs' depth chart behind Carey Price, Jake Allen, Charlie Lindgren and Michael McNiven, so there's next to no chance he'll dress with the big club before next season.