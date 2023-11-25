Primeau made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over San Jose on Friday.

Mike Hoffman beat him at 5:06 of the second frame with a shot from the left hash marks following a feed from William Eklund from behind the Habs' net. And then Eklund wired a one-timer on the power play later that frame to push the Sharks up 2-0. Primeau has won twice in three starts in November, and he's showing glimpses of what he could become, as long as the Habs allow his development to simmer.