Primeau was sent down to AHL Laval on Monday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This move was expected. Primeau is the heir apparent to the crease in Montreal, but that's not going to happen this season. The 23-year-old will serve as the primary goalie for the Rocket, for whom he's played 82 games since the 2019-20 season. Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault will guard the net for the Canadiens.