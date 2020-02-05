Primeau was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Primeau's demotion could be an indication that Carey Price (illness) will be ready to go prior to Thursday's clash with Anaheim. In 23 appearances with the Rocket, the 20-year-old Primeau posted a 12-7-2 record and .899 save percentage. The New Jersey native figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors, barring additional injuries/illnesses.