Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Slated for action this weekend
Primeau will start one of the games in three-team rookie tournament in Belleville (Ont.) this weekend, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Primeau has gone from a seventh-round pick in 2017 to the organization's top goalie prospect on the strength of two impressive seasons at Northeaster University in Boston. He posted a .931 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average in 2017-18, then followed that up with marks of .933 and 2.09 last season for the Huskies. "It was a difficult decision to leave school," said Primeau, who won the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in U.S college hockey last season. "I liked school and we had a good team, but my dream is to play in the NHL."
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.