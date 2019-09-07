Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Slated for action this weekend

Primeau will start one of the games in three-team rookie tournament in Belleville (Ont.) this weekend, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Primeau has gone from a seventh-round pick in 2017 to the organization's top goalie prospect on the strength of two impressive seasons at Northeaster University in Boston. He posted a .931 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average in 2017-18, then followed that up with marks of .933 and 2.09 last season for the Huskies. "It was a difficult decision to leave school," said Primeau, who won the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in U.S college hockey last season. "I liked school and we had a good team, but my dream is to play in the NHL."