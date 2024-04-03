Primeau is expected to start at home against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Primeau has an 8-7-2 record, 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2023-24. He's won his last two starts while saving 65 of 67 shots (.970 save percentage). Although Primeau has been effective, the Lightning, who rank fifth offensively with 3.46 goals per game, figure to be a difficult opponent.