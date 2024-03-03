Primeau made 27 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Habs were up a couple goals, but Primeau and his mates couldn't hold the lead. The young netminder was strong in the shootout, forcing it to six rounds. Primeau has been part of a three-headed goalie monster for a long time this season, but that could change by Friday's trade deadline. Jake Allen could be on the move, and that would mean Primeau will start to see more just a couple starts per month. Unfortunately, his 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage make him a tough activation, even with a bigger workload.