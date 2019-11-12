Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Standing out at Laval
Primeau has a 5-2 record with a 1.69 goals-against average and .943 save percentage in seven games for AHL Laval.
The Rocket are surging and have won six in a row while getting superior goaltending from Primeau. He's sharing the job with Charlie Lindgren (eight games), but it's Primeau who has stood out. He's allowed no more than three goals in any game, ranking third among goalies in the AHL in GAA and save percentage.
