Primeau will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Primeau will make his season debut with the big club. The 21-year-old started two games last season, recording a .931 save percentage and a 1-1-0 record. The Flames are an intriguing matchup for the 21-year-old netminder, as they enter Saturday's game ranked 23rd with 2.63 goals per game.