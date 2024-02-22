Primeau will be in the visiting crease versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Primeau picked up his first career shutout in his last game, stopping 13 shots in a 5-0 win over Anaheim on Feb. 14. The netminder is currently sharing the net with Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen and is not seeing a lot of action as a result. Primeau is 5-5-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 2023-24. The Penguins are averaging only 2.89 goals, 24th in the league.