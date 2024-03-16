Primeau will guard the road net Saturday against the Flames.
Primeau was spectacular in his last start, stopping 41 shots in a shutout win over Columbus. The 24-year-old netminder is 6-6-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.83 GAA this season. He'll face a Calgary team that's lost three of their last four contests.
