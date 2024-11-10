Primeau will get the road start Monday against the Sabres, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
It'll be the first start for Primeau since Oct. 31. The 25-year-old netminder is 1-2-1 on the year while struggling to an .861 save percentage and 4.39 GAA. Primeau will face a Sabres team that's won three of their last four games, scoring 15 goals in that span.
