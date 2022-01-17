Primeau will start either Monday at Arizona or Tuesday at Dallas, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Primeau and Samuel Montembeault will split the back-to-back set of games, but the coach would not reveal following Sunday's practice which will be in goal Monday. Primeau has made three starts for Montreal this season, most recently backstopping the Habs to a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers on Dec. 16. He's 1-2 and holds a 3.65 goals-against average with a .904 save percentage