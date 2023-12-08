Primeau will be in the road crease in Buffalo on Saturday.

Primeau is getting a start every three or four games as the Canadiens are going with three goaltenders at this time. Montembeault sees the most action with Jake Allen getting a start every three contests. Primeau is 2-3-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .886 save percentage. The Sabres are averaging 29.4 shots on goal, 25th in the NHL.