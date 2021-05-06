Primeau will be between the pipes Thursday in Toronto.
With Carey Price (concussion) dealing with injury and Jake Allen needing a rest, Primeau gets the nod for the third time this season. He'll face a Leafs squad that sits atop the North Division by six points with six games remaining and owns a 16-7-3 record at home.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Wins in overtime•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Facing Senators•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Downed in season debut•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Starting against Flames•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Back to taxi squad•