Primeau will patrol the crease in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

With Montreal out of the playoff hunt, the team will turn to Primeau down the stretch to get him some more NHL action. In 19 career games with Montreal, the 23-year-old has gone 3-10-2 while registering a brutal 4.19 GAA and .873 save percentage. His last NHL win actually came against the Flyers when he stopped 37 of 39 shots during the 2021-22 season.