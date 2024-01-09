Primeau will guard the road net Wednesday against the Flyers.
Primeau made 26 saves on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Carolina on Dec. 28 during his last appearance. In eight games this season, he has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Philadelphia sits 25th in the league this campaign with 2.85 goals per contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Sunk by Carolina•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Helps lift Montreal over Chicago•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Tending twine Friday•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Steals game from Sabres•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Starting Saturday•