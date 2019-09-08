Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Starts Saturday
Primeau stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's game against Ottawa's rookies, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Primeau was the victim of some shoddy defense, which led the Senators' game-winner in the third period. His best moment came when he stopped the Ottawa's Nicholas Welsh, who had breakaway out of the penalty box. The 20-year-old goalie is expected to the No. 1 'tender at AHL Laval.
