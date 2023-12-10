Primeau made a career-high 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Primeau made some ridiculous saves in the win. So much so that he's now on a very short list of Habs' netminders with the most saves with two goals against or fewer in a road win since 1956. He's knotted with Mathieu Garon (2004) and Jaroslav Halak (2x; 2009) with 46, and he's behind only Jocelyn Thibault (49; 1996), Ken Dryden (47; 1971) and Halak (47; 2009). Primeau flat-out stole the game for Montreal, and it was quite the spring forward contest for him after losing 5-1 to Florida on Nov. 30.