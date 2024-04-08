Primeau allowed four goals on 45 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Primeau was perfect with 18 saves in a relief appearance versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, but his luck didn't carry over to Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old kept the Rangers off the board for over half the game, but they broke through with a pair of power-play goals and took over in the third period. Primeau is down to 8-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Canadiens' next game is at home Tuesday versus the struggling Flyers.