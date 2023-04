Primeau allowed five goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Primeau allowed a pair of goals in each of the first two periods and another in the third en route to a 5-0 loss. The 23-year-old netminder falls to 0-2-0 with an .836 save percentage in his first three outings this season. Primeau shouldn't be relied on for fantasy purposes, though he could see a few more starting opportunities down the stretch on a rebuilding Montreal team.